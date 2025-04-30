Clase (4-0) allowed a hit in a scoreless ninth inning to earn the win Tuesday against the Twins. He did not strike out or walk a batter.

It wasn't a save situation, but the right-hander was called upon for the top of the ninth inning of a 1-1 tie and was awarded the win after Kyle Manzardo clubbed a walk-off homer in the bottom of the frame. Cade Smith -- who has converted Cleveland's past three saves -- worked the eighth inning Tuesday, which is an indication that Clase is still firmly in the mix at closer. His 6.57 ERA and 1.95 WHIP for the campaign may mean that he and Smith split the role for a bit, but Clase has now delivered two straight scoreless outings after dealing with a bout of shoulder discomfort.