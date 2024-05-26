Clase picked up the save over the Angels on Saturday, allowing one hit over one inning while striking out two.

Clase entered the game with a one-run lead in the bottom of the ninth and surrendered a leadoff single to Logan O'Hoppe before retiring the next three batters in succession, with two of them going down on strikes. It marked his third appearance this month in which Clase registered multiple strikeouts and he's now converted each of his last three save opportunities. The right-hander now sits at 16 saves on the season, which ties him for the major league lead with Ryan Helsley.