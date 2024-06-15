Clase struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Friday to record his 21st save of the season in a 3-1 win over the Blue Jays.

After catching Vladimir Guerrero looking on a third strike, Clase coaxed routine groundballs from Bo Bichette and Justin Turner to end the game. The right-hander has converted eight straight save chances, posting a 1.80 ERA, 0.80 WHIP and 11:1 K:BB through 10 innings over that stretch, and Clase sits two back of the Cardinals' Ryan Helsley for the major-league saves lead.