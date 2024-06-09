Share Video

Link copied!

Clase allowed a solo home run and struck out one during the ninth inning of Sunday's 6-3 win over the Marlins.

Clase took the mound in the ninth inning despite the Guardians owning a four-run lead, but surrendered a two-out solo homer to Jake Burger during the outing. Considering the score, Clase wasn't eligible for a save, though the Guardians opted to give him his first game action since Tuesday. Burger's long ball was Clase's first earned run allowed since April 14, which spans 24 appearances.

More News