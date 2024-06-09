Clase allowed a solo home run and struck out one during the ninth inning of Sunday's 6-3 win over the Marlins.

Clase took the mound in the ninth inning despite the Guardians owning a four-run lead, but surrendered a two-out solo homer to Jake Burger during the outing. Considering the score, Clase wasn't eligible for a save, though the Guardians opted to give him his first game action since Tuesday. Burger's long ball was Clase's first earned run allowed since April 14, which spans 24 appearances.