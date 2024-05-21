Clase earned a save against the Mets on Monday, retiring all three batters he faced in the ninth inning.
Clase inherited a two-run lead when he entered in the ninth frame and made quick work of New York, needing just 12 pitches to set down the side in order. The right-hander has yielded just one earned run all season, giving him a sparkling 0.37 ERA through 24.1 frames. Clase has posted an outstanding 24:2 K:BB and is tied for first in the majors with 14 saves.
