Clase (3-1) allowed an unearned run and struck out one batter in one inning of work Sunday against the Twins. He was charged with a blown save but earned the win.

Clase gave up the game-tying run on an error in the ninth inning but Cleveland walked it off in the bottom half of the frame. It was his first blown save since April 16 and he's now 13 for 16 in save chances this season. He's fired 16.1 straight innings without allowing an earned run, dropping his season ERA to 0.39 with a 24:2 K:BB.