Clase earned the save Tuesday against Texas, allowing one walk over a scoreless inning with no strikeouts
Clase moved into a four-way tied for the second most saves in baseball with Tuesday's contest and, after leading MLB in saves the past two seasons, is firmly in the mix to do so again in 2024. The 26-year-old has yielded just one earned run and walked two batters in 21.1 innings of work.
