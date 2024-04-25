Clase earned the save Thursday against the Red Sox, striking out one in a perfect ninth inning.
It's the fifth straight scoreless outing from Clase -- he's allowed just one hit while striking out eight in his last five innings. Overall, the right-hander is 8-for-10 in save chances this year with a stellar 0.69 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 14:1 K:BB over 13 innings.
