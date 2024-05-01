Share Video

Triple-A Columbus reinstated Valera (hamstring) from its 7-day injured list Wednesday.

Valera looks set to make his season debut Wednesday against Toledo after missing the first month of the campaign due to a hamstring strain. The 23-year-old outfielder didn't conduct a rehab assignment with one of the Guardians' lower-level affiliates prior to being activated, but he was presumably able to prepare for his 2024 Columbus debut by ramping up through simulated games at extended spring training in Arizona.

