Valera is expected to miss a few weeks due to a strained hamstring, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

The timeline suggests Valera could miss time following spring training. Valera also missed time last season due to hamstring and wrist injuries, but he played 73 games for Triple-A Columbus and slashed .211/.343/.375 over 256 at-bats with 10 home runs and 35 RBI.