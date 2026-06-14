Guardians' George Valera: Booted off 40-man roster

The Guardians designated Valera for assignment Sunday, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

Valera will cede his spot on the 40-man roster to infielder Gabriel Arias (hamstring), who was reinstated from the 60-day injured list. The 25-year-old Valera provided a lowly .534 OPS over 13 games during a two-week stint in the big leagues back in April and has produced a .276/.367/.417 slash line with four home runs and three steals across 150 plate appearances with Triple-A Columbus on the season. He could attract interest via waivers from organizations looking to bolster their outfield depth.