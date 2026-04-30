The Guardians optioned Valera to Triple-A Columbus on Thursday, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

Valera was a regular presence in the Guardians' lineup versus right-handed pitching initially upon his activation from the injured list in mid-April. However, he's slashed just .216/.237/.297 with a 1:8 BB:K and was out of the lineup for each of the last four games. The Guardians will make a corresponding roster move prior to Friday's game versus the Athletics.