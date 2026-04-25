Guardians' George Valera: Late addition to lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Valera will start in left field and bat fifth against the Blue Jays on Saturday, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.
Valera was originally in line to have a day off Saturday, but he will join the starting nine to replace Steven Kwan, who was scratched with neck stiffness.
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