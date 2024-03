Valera (hamstring) was optioned to Triple-A Columbus by the Guardians on Friday.

Valera didn't wind up playing in any Cactus League games after tweaking his hamstring early on in camp and it's not clear when he might be game-ready. The 23-year-old was limited by hamstring and wrist problems in the minors last season, slashing .211/.343/.375 with 10 homers in 73 games with Columbus.