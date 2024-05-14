Gaddis (2-1) struck out one in a perfect inning to earn the win Monday over the Rangers.

It took the Guardians' offense until the eighth inning to get on the board, but they took full control after that. Gaddis took three straight blown saves to close out April, but he's rebounded with 5.2 scoreless innings to begin May. The right-hander has added eight holds, a 2.18 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 19:4 K:BB through 20.2 innings this season as a key part of the bridge to closer Emmanuel Clase.