Gaddis (3-1) allowed a hit and struck out three without walking a batter over 1.1 innings to earn the win over the Mets on Wednesday.

Gaddis was the beneficiary of the Guardians' comeback push Wednesday, picking up his second win in five outings. The right-hander hasn't allowed a run over 9.1 innings in May while adding a 7:1 K:BB, two wins and four holds for the month. He's thriving in a high-leverage role in his first year as a full-time reliever, posting a 1.85 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 24:4 K:BB with 11 holds and three blown saves over 24.1 innings this season.