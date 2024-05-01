Gaddis (1-1) blew the save and took the loss Tuesday, allowing two runs (one earned) on one hit with one strikeout across two-thirds of an inning against Houston.

Gaddis took the mound in the 10th with a one-run lead but surrendered a two-out, two-run walk-off homer to Victor Caratini. Gaddis has logged a blown save in three straight appearances -- his only save chances of the campaign -- with six runs (five earned) allowed across three innings after failing to surrender a run in his first 12.1 innings of action.