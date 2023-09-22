Gaddis allowed a hit and two walks while striking out one over three scoreless innings in a no-decision versus the Orioles on Thursday.

Gaddis ended up covering the most innings of any Cleveland pitcher, but it was more of an opening assignment. He made just two appearances with Triple-A Columbus while he was with the affiliate for three weeks, allowing two runs over 7.2 innings. In the majors, he has a pedestrian 4.50 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 24:14 K:BB across 42 innings over 11 appearances (seven starts). With Shane Bieber (elbow) and Triston McKenzie (elbow) returning and the Guardians having two off days next week, Gaddis will probably not be needed to start again in 2023.