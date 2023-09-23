Gaddis was optioned to Triple-A Columbus on Friday.
Gaddis was recalled ahead of his start Thursday. He pitched three scoreless innings versus the Orioles, but was taken out after taking a hit off of his leg. With Shane Bieber (elbow) returning from the 60-day injured list, the 25-year-old was optioned back down.
