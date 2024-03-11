Gaddis has allowed two runs on four hits, one walk and two hit batsmen while striking out seven over 5.2 innings across four Cactus League appearances.

Gaddis hasn't started any of his outings this spring, which suggests he's not in serious contention for a rotation spot. He's started nine of his 13 major-league appearances over the last two years, but the results have been mediocre at best. Gaddis doesn't have great strikeout numbers in the majors and his velocity sits around 93.5 mph, so he may be best suited for a long-relief role if he makes the big-league roster out of camp.