Gaddis (3-2) took the loss Thursday versus the Royals, allowing one run on two hits over one inning.
Gaddis gave up the go-ahead run on a Kyle Isbel single in the eighth inning. This ended Gaddis' scoreless streak at 13.1 innings and gave him his first loss since April 30. The right-hander has been excellent in a setup role this year with a 1.84 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 26:5 K:BB to go with 13 holds over 29.1 innings. As long as this setback doesn't become a slump, he should continue to help the Guardians hold leads in the late innings.
