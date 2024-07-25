Gaddis (4-2) struck out three in a perfect inning to earn the win Wednesday over the Tigers.

Gaddis struck out the side on 12 pitches in the eighth inning, and he became the pitcher of record when Josh Naylor put the Guardians ahead with an RBI single in their half of the frame. During his 18.2-inning scoreless streak, Gaddis has allowed seven hits and three walks while striking out 21 and adding nine holds. The setup man has a 1.13 ERA, 0.73 WHIP and 47:8 K:BB through 48 innings this season as a standout performer in baseball's best bullpen.