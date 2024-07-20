Gaddis allowed a hit in a scoreless inning to earn a hold in Friday's 7-0 win over the Padres.

Gaddis pitched in the eighth inning and protected a one-run lead before the Guardians' offense erupted. This was Gaddis' 20th hold of the season, and he's earned eight of them during a 17-inning scoreless streak dating back to June 7. The right-hander has been a pleasant surprise in his first full year in the bullpen, pitching to a 1.17 ERA, 0.73 WHIP and 44:7 K:BB while adding a 3-2 record in a setup role.