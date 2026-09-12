Gaddis (4-3) earned the win in relief after allowing one hit and striking out one over 1.1 scoreless innings in Friday's 5-2 victory over the Twins.

Gaddis entered the game with two outs in the seventh and a runner on second after Erik Sabrowski had allowed the tying run to reach base. Kaelen Culpepper's RBI single tied the game at 2-2, with the run charged to Sabrowski, but he settled down afterwards and retired the next four batters he faced. Gaddis has been extremely reliable for the Guardians this season, and this outing extended his streak of scoreless appearances to 13 dating back to Aug. 15. Over that stretch, the right-hander owns a 0.62 WHIP and a 11:4 K:BB across 13 innings.