Guardians' Hunter Gaddis: Back from injured list
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Guardians activated Gaddis (forearm) from the 15-day injured list Monday.
Gaddis allowed five runs over 4.1 rehab innings with Triple-A Columbus, but the Guardians believe he's ready to help their bullpen despite those results. Though he filled a high-leverage role for Cleveland in 2025, Gaddis could be eased into such situations initially this season.
More News
-
Guardians' Hunter Gaddis: Activation imminent•
-
Guardians' Hunter Gaddis: Makes second rehab appearance•
-
Guardians' Hunter Gaddis: Scoreless frame in rehab outing•
-
Guardians' Hunter Gaddis: Lands on injured list•
-
Guardians' Hunter Gaddis: Pitching in spring game Tuesday•
-
Guardians' Hunter Gaddis: Slated to open season on IL•