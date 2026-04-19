Henderson went 2-for-4 with a solo home run during the Orioles' 4-2 loss to the Guardians on Saturday.

Henderson cut the Orioles' deficit to 3-2 in the eighth inning, when he smashed a solo home run to right field off Hunter Gaddis. Henderson struck out in two of his other plate appearances and is up to 29 strikeouts over 99 plate appearances this season, which is tied for seventh most in the American League. He is slashing .213/.283/.506 with four steals (on five attempts), seven home runs and 15 RBI.