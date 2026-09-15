Henderson went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a 2-1 win against the Mets on Monday.

Henderson broke a 1-1 tie with a solo shot to right-center field in the eighth inning to produce the game-winning run. The long ball was his first in September and his 23rd overall this season. It's been mostly a struggle for the infielder in 2026, as his .710 OPS is on pace for a career-worst mark. Still, he's provided more power this year after sinking to just 17 home runs across 154 regular-season games in 2025.