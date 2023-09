Karinchak (2-5) allowed a run on two hits and struck out one over two-thirds of an inning to take the loss Tuesday versus the Reds.

Karinchak had posted 3.2 scoreless innings over his first four appearances back in the majors before faltering in the fifth inning Tuesday. The right-hander is now at a 3.29 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 52:25 K:BB with 13 holds and two blown saves over 38.1 innings this season. Karinchak is mostly seeing low-leverage work to finish the campaign.