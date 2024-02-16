Karinchak is behind schedule due to right shoulder fatigue, MLB.com reports.
Karinchak came into camp with the issue and will be held out of workouts for a few days. The hope is that he can resume throwing before long and that this will wind up being just a little bump in the road.
