Karinchak (shoulder) has been cleared to begin a throwing progression Monday, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Karinchak had been shut down from throwing all spring after he had been experiencing right shoulder fatigue prior to reporting to camp. Since he's projected to serve as a one-inning reliever for Cleveland once healthy, Karinchak won't require as extensive of a ramp-up program as a starting pitcher, but with Opening Day approximately two and a half weeks away, the right-hander may not be ready to go by the time the Guardians open the regular season. Provided that he navigates his throwing program free of setbacks, Karinchak should be in store for only a brief stint on the IL to begin the season if the Guardians opt not to include him on the Opening Day roster.