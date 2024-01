Karinchak signed a one-year, $1.9 million contract with the Guardians on Thursday to avoid arbitration, Paul Hoynes of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Karinchak walked 28 batters across 39 innings in 2023, but he still managed a solid 3.23 ERA with 52 strikeouts. While Emmanuel Clase is almost certainly locked into the closer role in Cleveland, Karinchak could be a decent source of holds.