Ramirez was ejected from Saturday's game against the White Sox for his actions in a brawl during the seventh inning.
Ramirez and Chicago's Tim Anderson exchanged blows after the former slid into second base in the seventh frame, and both were removed from the contest. MLB will review the matter, and suspensions could be in the cards.
