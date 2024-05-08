Ramirez went 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 11-7 loss to the Tigers.

Ramirez endured an 0-for-17 slump over a five-game stretch from April 30 to May 4, but he's bounced back by going 5-for-11 with two homers and five RBI over his last three contests. That slump has still left a mark -- the third baseman is slashing .245/.290/.448 on the year with seven homers, 30 RBI, five steals and 24 runs scored through 155 plate appearances. He's on track to get back over the 100-RBI mark after missing out in 2023.