Ramirez went 2-for-3 with four RBI, two stolen bases, and two walks in Monday's win over the Rangers.

Ramirez knocked two-run singles in both the eighth and ninth innings Monday. It was his first time drawing multiple walks or stealing multiple bases in a game this season. Ramirez was stuck in a 1-for-19 slump over his previous six games before Monday's performance. The veteran third baseman bumped his slash line to .242/.294/.455 with 37 RBI, seven steals and 16 extra-base hits through 41 games.