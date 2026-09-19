Ramirez went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, an RBI single and a steal during the Guardians' 5-3 win over the Athletics on Friday.

Ramirez contributed to the Guardians' three-run fourth inning with an RBI single to center field before extending the team's lead to 503 with a solo homer in the sixth. It was his second consecutive game with two hits, and it looks like the superstar third baseman may have broken out of his slump out of plate (6-for-53 in his 13 games from Sept. 1 to 15). Ramirez is also up to 34 steals on the year, which is seventh-most in the majors, though he needs six more to reach 40 swiped bags for a third consecutive season.