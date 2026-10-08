Ramirez went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double, a triple, a stolen base, two RBI and two runs during the Guardians' 9-3 win against the White Sox in Game 3 of the ALDS on Wednesday.

The veteran third baseman walked and scored during Cleveland's four-run third inning, then he doubled, stole third and scored in the fifth before providing some insurance runs in the eighth with a two-RBI triple. Ramirez went 0-for-6 with two walks, a run and three strikeouts in the first two games of the series, but he broke out in a big way Wednesday to help the Guardians stave off elimination.