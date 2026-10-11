Ramirez went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer and a walk during Game 5 of the ALCS against the White Sox on Saturday.

The veteran third baseman golfed a two-run homer during the fourth inning for the only runs of the game to help complete the Guardians' comeback from a 2-0 series deficit. Just like Cleveland, Ramirez had a slow start to the ALDS and was hitless in the first two games, but he responded by going 5-for-12 with four extra-base hits, seven RBI and five runs over the final three contests of the series.