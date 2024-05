Ramirez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to the White Sox on Thursday.

Cleveland was held scoreless until Ramirez belted a 409-foot solo shot in the eighth inning. The All-Star third baseman has gone deep three times over his past five games, pushing his total to eight homers on the season. He's slashing just .238/.282/.450 but ranks fifth in the majors with 31 RBI while adding 25 runs and five stolen bases.