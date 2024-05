Ramirez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 3-2 win over the Twins.

Ramirez's long ball gave the Guardians the lead for good in the eighth inning. It was his 10th homer of the year, five of which he's hit over the last 12 contests, a span that's also seen him earn 13 RBI and three stolen bases. The third baseman is slashing .249/.301/.463 with 38 RBI, 28 runs scored, seven steals, six doubles and a triple through 44 games this season.