Ramirez went 2-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI in Friday's victory over the Angels.

With his performance against the Angels, Ramirez collected his 24th career multi-homer game. The veteran third baseman also moved atop the RBI leaderboard, setting the league-leading mark at 49. Ramirez has been on an absolute tear in May, hitting .277 (23-for-83) with nine homers, 15 runs scored, 25 RBI, and three steals this month.