Ramirez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, an additional run scored and a walk in Saturday's 8-0 win over the Marlins.

Ramirez has gone 6-for-22 (.273) with two homers and four RBI over six games in June. The third baseman opened the scoring Saturday with a first-inning solo shot off Miami starter Roddery Munoz. For the year, Ramirez is slashing .272/.335/.553 with 18 homers, 61 RBI, 49 runs scored, nine stolen bases, 13 doubles and a triple over 62 contests.