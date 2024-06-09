Ramirez went 2-for-5 with a double, one RBI, a stolen base and one run scored in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Marlins.

With the steal, Ramirez became one of six players in the majors this season to have double-digit thefts and home runs. The third baseman has gone 8-for-27 (.296) with three extra-base hits over seven contests to begin June. Overall, he has 18 homers, 10 steals, 62 RBI, 50 runs scored, 14 doubles, one triple and a .275/.336/.554 slash line through 63 contests. Ramirez's well-rounded skill set has meshed well with a team style that prioritizes getting on base, leading to ample counting stats across the board.