Ramirez went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and a stolen base in a 3-2 win over the Nationals on Saturday.

Ramirez singled and came around to score in the first then stole second and scored from there on a wild pitch in the third. Ramirez hit .295 with 11 home runs, 33 RBI and four stolen bases during a torrid May and picked up right where he left off to open June.