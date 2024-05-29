Ramirez went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, two walks and four total runs scored in Tuesday's 13-7 win over the Rockies.

Ramirez has five multi-hit efforts, five homers and 15 RBI over his last seven contests. He opened the scoring in the first inning with his team-leading 16th homer of the campaign. The third baseman has added a major-league-best 56 RBI with 41 runs scored, eight stolen bases and a .272/.328/.558 slash line over 54 games this season. Ramirez was hatting as low as .227 with a .667 OPS on May 4, but he's powered up in a big way over the course of this month.