Ramirez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, an additional RBI and a walk in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Royals.

Ramirez entered Thursday with no homers over his last five games, matching his longest drought since he went eight contests from April 26 to May 4 without a long ball. The third baseman upped his power in late May and is now at 17 homers this season, with eight of them coming since May 17. He's added a stellar .276/.335/.552 slash line with 60 RBI, 47 runs scored, nine stolen bases, 13 doubles and one triple over 60 contests.