Ramirez (ankle) is starting at third base and batting third against the Blue Jays on Sunday.

The 32-year-old was held out of Saturday's starting nine after he suffered an ankle sprain during Friday's contest, but he'll only end up missing one game. Ramirez is in the midst of a 10-game homerless stretch during which he has a .270/.289/.297 slash line with one double and five steals.