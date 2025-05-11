Now Playing

Ramirez went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double and a stolen base in Saturday's 7-1 loss to Philadelphia.

Ramirez has reached base safely in nine consecutive games, going 13-for-34 with four walks, four steals, four doubles, a home run, four RBI and five runs scored. He leads the Guardians with nine steals.

