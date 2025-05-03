Ramirez was diagnosed with a mild right ankle sprain after leaving Friday's game against Toronto early.
Ramirez injured himself while trying to beat out a throw to first base in the third inning. The mild nature of his injury may allow him to avoid spending time on the injured list, though it's possible the Guardians play it safe and give their star third baseman a day or two off.
