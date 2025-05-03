Ramirez (ankle) isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against Toronto.
Ramirez suffered a sprained right ankle during Friday's contest and will be held out of Saturday's contest in order to recover. Will Wilson will pick up a start at the hot corner as a result and bat seventh.
