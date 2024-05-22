Ramirez went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer and an RBI double in Tuesday's 7-6 win over the Mets.

Ramirez extended Cleveland's lead to 3-0 in the third inning with a two-out double before cranking a two-run homer off Adrian Houser in the fifth, his 12th of the year. The 31-year-old Ramirez has gone 12-for-32 (.375) with three home runs and 13 RBI in his last eight contests. His slash line is up to .258/.305/.495 with 44 RBI, 31 runs scored and seven stolen bases through 210 plate appearances this season.